Insiders warn of ‘uniquely vulnerable conditions’ for cargo theft over holiday week

With Thanksgiving approaching, a pair of industry insiders are telling carriers to be aware of an increased risk of cargo theft over the holiday week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Jersey City-based logistics security provider CargoNet issued an alert to the trucking industry, warning of an expected spike in cargo theft over Thanksgiving. According to the company, the holiday period – which begins the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and runs through the following Monday – presents “uniquely vulnerable conditions” across all areas of the supply chain.

“Extended facility closures combine with reduced staffing levels to disrupt normal operating patterns,” CargoNet said in its alert. “These factors create opportunities for criminal exploitation that require enhanced vigilance and security protocols.”

According to data from CargoNet, a total of 174 “significant theft events” have occurred in the past five years over that six-day holiday window – with an average loss per theft of $159,971.

As far as what thieves are looking for, the company said that historical data showed “consistent patterns” when it comes to targeted commodities. Freight all-kinds shipments, hard liquor and vehicle accessories, particularly tires and motor oil, were among the top loads being targeted by thieves.

“Historical cases demonstrate that thieves select these targets based on established relationships with black-market buyers, indicating sophisticated criminal networks operating within the supply chain,” the company said.

In terms of where cargo theft has been highest over the holiday week, California, Texas and Illinois were the top three states.

Additionally, CargoNet’s analysis showed “clear concentrations of criminal activity” in three counties. The company identified San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County in California, as well as Cook County in Illinois, as primary hotspots for theft over Thanksgiving week.

The call for carriers to be vigilant over the holiday week has been echoed by Overhaul – an Austin, Texas-based supply chain risk management company – which in its weekly intelligence report recently warned of the increased risk of cargo theft.

“Thieves are aware that cargo will be left unattended for extended durations during this time and will use the opportunity to obtain targeted and high-value merchandise,” the company said.

Overhaul’s report noted an “increased risk of driver confrontation and pilferage” when drivers park overnight outside of their delivery location. The company said that thieves are known to target drivers who do so, “especially during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” oftentimes following drivers and waiting until they are asleep to strike.

According to Overhaul, cargo theft of this kind can pose a significant threat to the driver of a targeted truck.

“In some cases, thieves may confront the driver and use force or threats to steal the cargo,” the company said. “This type of driver confrontation and pilferage can be particularly dangerous for drivers, as they may be at risk of physical harm or injury.”

To combat this, Overhaul suggested that drivers “park in secure locations with adequate lighting and security measures,” adding that drivers should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement or their employer.

Both companies recommended checking ahead of delivery whether the receiver’s operating hours will be impacted by the holiday. Additionally, both encouraged carriers to adjust their schedule to avoid unnecessary staging or leaving cargo unattended. LL

