Insider warns of cargo theft rings in two major U.S. cities

As cargo theft continues to climb across the United States, one industry insider is telling carriers in Chicago and Los Angeles to be on high alert.

In a recent report from Overhaul – an Austin, Texas-based company providing “supply chain visibility and risk-monitoring solutions for in-transit shipments” – the company said it had received intelligence that indicated an “active criminal crew” was targeting loads near O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Additionally, Overhaul anticipated that Los Angeles would also see an increase in cargo thefts during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“It’s important to note that cargo thieves are constantly evolving their tactics and strategies, so it’s crucial for logistics providers to stay informed and adapt their security measures accordingly,” Overhaul said in its report. “By staying vigilant and taking proactive measures to protect cargo, we can help prevent theft and ensure the safe delivery of our clients’ goods.”

According to Overhaul, some methods these crews use to commit cargo theft include:

Conducting surveillance on a shipment’s route and identifying vulnerable points where the cargo can be easily stolen

Using GPS tracking devices to monitor a shipment’s movements and identify patterns that can be exploited

Targeting specific industries or types of cargo that are known to be high-value and cost-dense, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and luxury goods

Using false identities or front companies to gain access to a shipment or to deceive logistics providers

The company said the crews working in Chicago and Los Angeles “are known to cut through locks and trailer bars if necessary to gain access to the cargo.”

According to data from Overhaul’s first half of 2024 report, a 49% “surge” in reported cargo theft incidents occurred over the first half of 2023. Danny Ramon, head of intelligence and response for Overhaul, said those numbers are going to continue to rise.

“It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Ramon told Land Line. “I think what’s really notable is not just that we’re seeing increases across the board – which is absolutely notable, and everybody should be taking note – but it’s accelerating. … Right now, we are 100% seeing increases across all verticals of cargo theft, whether that’s product targeting or the various modes that they’re using.”

The increase in cargo theft was also noted by Jersey City-based data company CargoNet. According to the company’s 2024 third-quarter theft analysis, reported incidents rose 14% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. CargoNet identified organized crime rings as a “primary driver” of that increase. LL