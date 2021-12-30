Infrastructure, truck parking among top issues of 2021 on ‘Live From Exit 24’

The final episode of “Live From Exit 24” in 2021 looked back on the top trucking stories of the past year.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Director of Government Affairs Collin Long joined host Mike Matousek to recap the year in trucking, live on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The past year was the first year of the Biden administration, which has been a mixed bag for trucking.

On the positive side, a massive, $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed the House that doesn’t tap truckers for revenue via vehicle miles traveled or truck-only taxes, nor does the bill increase minimum insurance liability requirements.

On the downside, the Association’s extensive lobbying for truck parking fell on mostly deaf ears in the Democratic caucus.

“That was really disappointing and really frustrating,” Long said. “We thought we were on the verge of a breakthrough.”

Truck parking and compensation for detention time will be two key focuses of OOIDA’s lobbying efforts in 2022, Long said. Pugh said the lack of safe parking remains the biggest crisis in the industry.

The conversation also focused on driver training, retention and pay.

In February, the entry-level driver training rule will finally go into effect. The rule, which was passed in 2015 has already been delayed once, an example of how training isn’t a priority for D.C. lawmakers, Long said.

“It should have been a stronger rule, it should have been implemented in the original timeframe, and by February, when it’s going to be fully operational, it should be working,” he said.

OOIDA lobbied extensively at the time for a mandatory minimum amount of behind-the-wheel training, which is still not part of the rule. But Pugh said a recent high-profile crash verdict in Colorado illustrates why behind-the-wheel training is critical.

Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash on I-70 near Denver in 2019.

Pugh said Aguilera-Mederos’s situation struck a chord on the training issue.

“It’s time for drivers to pick up the phone and point to this accident and say, ‘This is why we need training,’” he said.

Long said the case is getting attention in D.C. from lawmakers who are in tune with transportation issues.

“Drivers need to be as trained as possible for the operation of the vehicle and the career of trucking…” he said. “Instead we get a congress and an administration that follows whatever device or equipment happens to be the latest silver bullet solution to safety, and they oftentimes ignore the human element about making sure that training is thorough and sound.”

Truckers weigh in

One commenter on Facebook lamented the fact that the regulatory agencies, like the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration, don’t get more feedback from truckers – a point Pugh agreed with.

“This is your livelihood. This is your career,” he said. “This is the way we’re going to get things done, by real people telling them.”

In order to help make it easier for drivers to contribute that feedback, OOIDA revamped its Fighting For Truckers website in 2021.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” was launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA wants truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here.

Every other Wednesday, OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show brings insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts. LL