Infrastructure discussed at U.S. DOT confirmation hearing

January 21, 2021

Mark Schremmer

Pete Buttigieg focused on the need to rebuild America’s infrastructure during his Senate confirmation hearing for becoming the U.S. Department of Transportation secretary on Thursday, Jan. 21.

“I believe good transportation policy can play no less a role than making the American dream possible,” Buttigieg said. “Getting people and goods where they need to be, directly and indirectly creating good-paying jobs.”

How to pay for that infrastructure is up for debate.

Buttigieg, who served as mayor of South Bend, Ind., from 2012 until 2020, was a Democratic presidential candidate. During his run, he endorsed a plan to convert the Highway Trust Fund from a fuel tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled tax.

On Thursday, Buttigieg suggested that all options were on the table.

Other topics discussed at the hearing included FMCSA’s proposed pilot program to evaluate additional split sleeper options, autonomous vehicles, livestock haulers, and FMCSA’s decision to preempt California’s meal and rest break rules.

Split sleeper pilot program

In January, the FMCSA announced the proposal of pilot program that would evaluate split sleeper options of 6/4 and 5/5. Doing so the agency would be looking at the possibility of providing truckers more flexibility within the hours-of-service regulations. In September, a final rule went into effect that provided additional flexibility to allow a split sleeper option of 7/3. The pilot would evaluate whether it was safe to allow more flexibility to drivers.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters have supported providing drivers with this additional flexibility.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., during the hearing asked Buttigieg if he would support the program.

“I’d want to take a closer look at this and engage with stakeholders as well to make sure I understand how this pilot program squares the goals of worker and traveler safety with the goals of flexibility,” he said.

U.S. DOT and autonomous vehicles

Fischer also asked Buttigieg about recent programs from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in regards to modernizing rules surrounding autonomous vehicles. NHTSA recognized that autonomous technology is still years away but pushed to make sure the regulations didn’t prevent the technology from advancing.

“Automated vehicle technology is coming,” Buttigieg said. “It’s advancing very quickly. It is something that holds the potential to be transformative, and I think in many ways policy hasn’t kept up. I haven’t had a chance to evaluate this last step in detail, but I look forward to digging in on that. More broadly, making sure that we’re acting so that on the policy side we’re ready for all of the things that autonomous technology can bring to our roads and to our economy.”

Livestock haulers

Fischer and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., both discussed the need for eased hours-of-service regulations for livestock haulers.

Both lawmakers said that livestock haulers can’t just stop with a load of cattle just because their time ran out.

“People have to understand that if you have a pot load of cattle or hogs that you can’t just pull over to the side of the road,” Tester said. “If you do, it’s going to overheat, and they’re going to die.”

Buttigieg said he understood that all regulations can’t be one size fits all.

“Sometimes our policies can’t tell the difference between live animals and other kinds of cargo,” he said. “That’s something I’m eager to look into and work with you on.”

California preemption

In 2018, FMCSA announced that it had determined that California’s meal and rest break rules were preempted by federal law.

California’s meal and rest break laws generally require employers to provide more meal and rest breaks than what are required for commercial drivers in other states. The FMCSA concluded that having uniform rules is a key component to increasing highway safety.

Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the FMCSA’s determination.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., asked Buttigieg if he would maintain the stance as chief of the U.S. DOT.

“I would like to look more into the specific case law you are discussing, but I certainly recognize the importance of consistency and predictability,” Buttigieg said. “The key is squaring that with that fundamental mission of safety.” LL

Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

