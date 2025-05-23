Industry insider notes ‘troubling upward trend’ in cargo theft over Memorial Day weekend

With Memorial Day approaching, one industry insider is raising the alarm about a “concerning pattern” when it comes to cargo theft over the holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, May 21, New Jersey-based logistics security firm CargoNet issued a warning to carriers regarding a heightened risk for theft over the Memorial Day weekend. According to the company, cargo theft activity in 2025 has already “surged to unprecedented levels,” with that trend expected to continue over the extended weekend.

“Our data shows that holiday weekends consistently create perfect opportunities for cargo thieves,” Keith Lewis, CargoNet’s vice president of operations, said in a statement. “The days immediately following Memorial Day have historically seen elevated theft activity, likely because loaded trailers are often left unattended while businesses close for the holiday.”

The group analyzed theft events occurring between the Thursday before Memorial Day and the Wednesday after Memorial Day over the past five years, which it said shows a “troubling upward trend.” In total, 159 incidents occurred over that span – with over half of those thefts occurring in the past two years.

“This steady increase mirrors the overall surge in cargo theft we’ve observed throughout the supply chain,” Lewis said. “What’s particularly concerning is that 2025 has already shattered previous records, with our analysts now processing an average of 338 theft reports monthly compared to our historical average of 136 reports per month from 2013 through October 2022, before the current crime wave began.”

Lewis said that one notable difference for cargo thieves in 2025 has been their ability to quickly adapt to what freight they target based on “recent surges in demand or value.” According to CargoNet, copper, vehicle accessories, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, footwear and meat products have emerged as primary targets for theft.

As far as where cargo theft is most prevalent over the Memorial Day weekend, California, Texas and Florida were the three states most targeted by thieves.

Diving a bit deeper, CargoNet’s data shows San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County in California, along with Dallas County in Texas, as the counties that have seen the highest concentration of theft events over the past five years.

When it comes to protecting your freight from thieves, CargoNet said carriers should “implement enhanced security protocols” ahead of the holiday weekend. Those enhanced measures include:

Avoid unsecured parking.

Schedule strategically to minimize the time loaded trailers sit unattended.

Verify that all security systems are functioning properly.

Implement layered security measures such as high-security locks and GPS tracking devices.

“The combination of record-high theft rates and a major holiday weekend creates significant risk for the supply chain,” Lewis said. “By understanding the patterns and implementing proactive security measures, companies can substantially reduce their vulnerability during this critical period.” LL

