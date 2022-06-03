Indiana Toll Road rates to increase in July

June 3, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

In addition to fuel prices soaring upward, motorists will have to cough up more money to travel on the Indiana Toll Road.

According to the Indiana Toll Road Concession Co.,  rates on the toll road will increase on July 1. Motorist will pay 10% more to travel the full 156-mile length of the toll road.

For five-axle vehicles paying cash, driving from the Westpoint to the Eastpoint of the Indiana Toll Road will cost $72.90. That is an additional $6.60.

If using an E-ZPass transponder, the discount to travel the toll road is virtually nonexistent. Five-axle vehicles with an E-ZPass traveling the full length of the toll road will pay $72.88, a 2-cent discount.

Indiana Toll Road rate chart
This screenshot of new toll rates that go into effect on July 1 indicates higher rates for E-ZPass customers in some situations. A customer service representative said those are errors.

As of publication, the Indiana Toll Road’s official public notice on its website reveals situations when electronic toll collection cost more than paying cash.

For example, traveling the full length in a vehicle with seven or more axles will cost $158.80 when paying cash and $158.83 using an E-ZPass.

Land Line reached out to the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company about the inconsistencies. A customer service representative said that those rates are likely an error and that electronic toll collection should always be at a discount price compared to cash-only customers.

The toll road has eight travel plazas on the: four eastbound and four westbound. They offer restaurant choices, convenience stores, snack kiosks and gift shops. All travel plazas have restrooms, telephones, ATMs, vending and lottery.

Nearly two dozen exits have parking areas. However, not all offer truck parking and some offer only truck parking. Click here for a full list of parking areas. For all commercial truck information on the Indiana Toll Road, click here.

Fuel stations offer quality fuels, motor oils and fluids, air and accessories. All fuel stations are open 24 hours, and major credit cards are accepted.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Toll Road launched its truck parking information system. Using cameras and sensors to track available truck parking spaces, the systems displays information on digital signs across 157 miles. In addition, parking availability is transmitted through Truck Specialized Parking Services’ Osprey platform. TSPS is available via desktopiOS and Android applications.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Toll Road in 2019. OOIDA claims the toll road’s truck-only toll increase of 35% is discriminatory, excessive and violates the Commerce Clause in the U.S. Constitution. LL

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

