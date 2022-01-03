Indiana Toll Road launches truck parking information system

Finding truck parking along the Indiana Toll Road may be easier with the launch of a “smart parking network” system.

The Indiana Toll Road Concession Co. recently announced the addition of smart parking signage. Dynamic signs will provide truckers “an approximate count of the available parking spaces along the roadway.”

Using cameras and sensors to track available truck parking spaces, the systems displays information on digital signs across 157 miles. In addition, parking availability is transmitted through Truck Specialized Parking Services’ Osprey platform. TSPS is available via desktop, iOS and Android applications.

“Our goal is to give commercial drivers the opportunity to plan their trips more accurately,” Rick Fedder, Indiana Toll Road Concession Co.’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The information will assist in reducing congestion at our parking facilities while also empowering drivers to make quality choices about when, and where, they choose to rest.”

Truck parking signs on the Indiana Toll Road are similar to parking availability technology in other states.

According to eX2 Technology, the contractor behind the sign network, “the system will connect and monitor a dozen truck parking sites and dynamic message signs to provide truckers with real-time information on available truck parking spaces across the toll road corridor.”

eX² Technology is also behind truck parking information networks in Colorado, Iowa and Michigan. The Omaha-based company also expanded the Indiana Toll Road’s fiber optic network, which provides messaging to travelers and monitors traffic.

The toll road has a webpage dedicated to trucking operations, including a list of which plazas do not allow truck parking, a lane closure report, and oversize/overweight permit information. LL

