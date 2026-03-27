Indiana rest stop adds truck parking

An additional 60 truck parking spaces are now available on eastbound Interstate 64 in Indiana.

On March 26, the Black River Welcome Center opened near mile marker 7 in Posey County.

The brand-new facility features recreation areas, a dog park and increased truck parking capacity.

“INDOT is committed to providing safe, informative environments where travelers can rest and recharge through our rest area and welcome center improvement plan,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Lyndsay Quist said. “Giving motorists a place to take a break is just another way INDOT is working to make our roadways safer.”

This project is part of the state’s plan to improve 21 rest areas and welcome centers by the end of 2034. More than $600 million in federal funds is supporting the modernization of these facilities, the construction of new buildings and improved parking.

“The new Black River Welcome Center showcases the very best of Indiana, our history, our hospitality, and our commitment to serving travelers,” said Gov. Mike Braun.

Truck parking funding and legislation

In early March, the National Coalition on Truck Parking held a public meeting to update the status of truck parking funding, planning and development.

“We understand truck drivers are responsible for keeping our economy moving,” Sean McMaster, FHWA Administrator, said during the meeting. “Safety is our number one priority. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is designed to improve truckers’ lives. FHWA will continue to facilitate truck parking workshops.”

Coalition members, including OOIDA, voiced their support for the Truck Parking Act, which would dedicate $755 million for truck parking.

“The $200 million is a great start, and we have an opportunity to build on that success,” Bryce Mongeon, director of legislative affairs for the Association, said. “We’ll continue to push for this.” LL

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