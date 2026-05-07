Indiana attorney launches truck crash-reporting tool

An attorney in Indiana hopes a new truck crash-reporting tool will help improve roadway safety across the state.

Launched by David Craig – an Indiana-based attorney specializing in trucking litigation – the Indiana Semi Crash Map is an interactive platform that lets users track commercial vehicle crashes statewide. According to Craig, the map is intended to help “bring greater visibility to dangerous trucking corridors.”

The map tracks crashes involving tractor-trailers, tankers, dump trucks and other heavy trucks. By compiling the incidents, the tool creates a searchable view showing where truck crashes occur in the state.

Craig said that crash data is typically released with a delay, adding that the new map will allow the information to surface much sooner and offer a “more current view of developing patterns and high-risk areas.”

“Our goal is to make this information visible while it still matters,” Craig said in a statement. “When data isn’t available until long after the fact, it limits the public’s ability to understand where risks are happening. This is about putting that information in front of people sooner.”

Results can be filtered by roadway or date, with each crash marker giving users access to crash summaries and related coverage. Craig said the result is a “clearer, more accessible picture of trucking activity and risk across the state’s highways.”

The launch of the map follows a high-profile commercial vehicle crash in Indiana.

In February, a crash killed four people when the driver of a tractor-trailer failed to brake for a slowed semi in front of him and swerved into another lane, colliding with a van carrying a reported 15 passengers. The driver, 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev, was determined by the Department of Homeland Sercurity to have entered the U.S. illegally before obtaining a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license in Pennsylvania.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited the crash as another example of “unfit and unvetted” truck drivers using a non-domiciled CDL to get behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound commercial motor vehicle.

🚨@FMCSA is on-site investigating the carrier who put this unfit and unvetted truck driver behind the wheel of a semi resulting in the deaths of four Amish men in Indiana 🚨 There MUST be accountability for the community of Bryant, Indiana who are devastated by the loss of their… https://t.co/pgKNVPc3yK — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2026

Later that month, Senator Jim Banks, R-Ind., announced the rollout of the TruckSafe Tipline. According to Banks, the online form is designed for truckers and others in the industry to “share concerns about carriers employing or contracting with drivers who are not legally in the United States, who are not authorized to drive a truck or who cannot meet required English-language safety standards.”

In his announcement, Banks also pointed to a pair of fatal crashes on the state’s roadways – one in November 2025 and the other in October 2025 – as a driving force behind the creation of the reporting tool. In both instances, the at-fault drivers were found to be in the country illegally. LL