Increased truck weights would damage local roads and bridges, lawmaker says

Increasing truck weight limits to 91,000 pounds would cause significant damage to local roads and bridges, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said during a House subcommittee hearing.

The House Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 12 focused on several trucking issues, including efforts to put heavier trucks on the road.

“A recent study by the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks showed that over 72,000 local bridges would be put at risk by 91,000-pound trucks and the cost to repair these bridges would be over $60 billion,” Nadler said. “No truck loads and unloads on an interstate. They all eventually rely on local infrastructure.”

Nadler suggested that the cost of the damage would fall on local taxpayers.

James Willox, who was representing the National Association of Counties, said his organization also opposes increases to truck weight limits.

“Bridges and roads are not set up for that weight currently,” Willox said. “Without a corresponding allocation of those billions of dollars from the federal government, we would not support raising the limit for those very reasons. Nothing gets from Point A to Point B without leaving the federal system and crossing a county or city street or bridge. And bridges are a big issue.”

At a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on Jan. 15, several lawmakers and stakeholders suggested that trucks should be allowed to haul heavier loads. The current weight limit is 80,000 pounds. Supporters of heavy trucks have called for a 91,000-pound weight limit.

Opponents argue that heavier trucks also are a safety issue.

“Federal truck size and weight limits should not be weakened or repealed,” Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Safety, wrote in her submitted testimony. “Retaining current truck size and weight limits also impacts roadway infrastructure, as larger, heavier trucks could result in an increased prevalence and severity of crashes and cause increased wear and damage to our roadway infrastructure and bridges.” LL