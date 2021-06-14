Most drivers are paying more for diesel than they did last week, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released on June 14.

The national average is $3.286, up from $3.274, a week ago.

Outside of the Rocky Mountain region, prices increased from last week’s report, and by as much as two cents in the New England region.

Prices are lowest, on average, in the Gulf Coast and highest in the California region.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 88.3 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.286, up 1.2 cents.

East Coast – $3.275, up 1.6 cents.

New England – $3.203, up 2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.435, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.181, up 1.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.233, up 1.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.04, up three-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.382, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.802, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.465, up 1.9 cents.

California – $4.084, up 1.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.5 cents to $3.208, according to a Monday, June 14, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The Rocky Mountain region was the exception this week as prices fell from $3.372 to $3.366. Every other region saw higher prices with the biggest increase being 3.3 cents in the West Coast less California region.

Prices range from $3.016 in the Gulf Coast to $4.026 in the California region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 93.2 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.208, up 1.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.23, up 1.7 cents

New England – $3.168, up 2.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.386, up 1.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.127, up 1.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.187, up 1.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.016, up 1.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.366, down three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.627, up 2.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.367, up 3.3 cents.

California – $4.026, up 2.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.216 for Monday, June 14.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.199 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.16 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.424 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

