In memory of Raymond L. Kasicki

Raymond L. Kasicki, 76, of Bay Township, Ohio, passed away at home with his loving wife by his side on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. He was born on Jan. 1, 1947 in Cleveland, the son of the late Chester and Evanna (Babish) Kasicki. He married Joan Marie Stollenwerk on Jan. 11, 1986, and she survives.

Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he started his own trucking company and was the owner and operator of Kasicki Trucking for over 40 years, until his retirement.

He was a life member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, joining the Association in 1992. Ray served on its board of directors from 1994 to 2007.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, of 37 years; brother-in-law, the Rev. Charles Stollenwerk; sister-in-law, Dr. Alice (Rick) Petrulis; nephew, Jeff (Maria) Petrulis; nieces, Rebecca (Ray) Petrulis Seiler, Sarah (Lance) Petrulis Diamond, Dr. Mary Petrulis; great-nieces and great-nephews, Maia, Rory, Brady and Leila Petrulis; Molly, Claire and Emily Seiler; and Landon Diamond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Kasicki and Evanna Patchin.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton, Ohio. A Memorial Mass officiated by the Rev. Charles Stollenwerk will immediately follow.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Port Clinton, Ohio. LL