In memory of Raymond L. Kasicki

August 17, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Raymond L. Kasicki, 76, of Bay Township, Ohio, passed away at home with his loving wife by his side on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. He was born on Jan. 1, 1947 in Cleveland, the son of the late Chester and Evanna (Babish) Kasicki. He married Joan Marie Stollenwerk on Jan. 11, 1986, and she survives.

Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he started his own trucking company and was the owner and operator of Kasicki Trucking for over 40 years, until his retirement.

He was a life member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, joining the Association in 1992. Ray served on its board of directors from 1994 to 2007.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, of 37 years; brother-in-law, the Rev. Charles Stollenwerk; sister-in-law, Dr. Alice (Rick) Petrulis; nephew, Jeff (Maria) Petrulis; nieces, Rebecca (Ray) Petrulis Seiler, Sarah (Lance) Petrulis Diamond, Dr. Mary Petrulis; great-nieces and great-nephews, Maia, Rory, Brady and Leila Petrulis; Molly, Claire and Emily Seiler; and Landon Diamond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Kasicki and Evanna Patchin.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton, Ohio. A Memorial Mass officiated by the Rev. Charles Stollenwerk will immediately follow.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Port Clinton, Ohio. LL

Related News

Broker transparency

News

OOIDA maintains bid for broker transparency

The time is now for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to do something about the lack of broker transparency, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | August 17

hazmat

News

Feds seek input on FAQs regarding hazmat regulations

A federal agency aims to increase awareness when it comes to common questions with hazmat regulations. Here’s a few of the questions they’re addressing.

By Ryan Witkowski | August 17

Mackinac Bridge

News

Mackinac Bridge tolls target of Michigan House bill

If one Michigan state lawmaker gets his way, motorists and truck drivers would no longer need to pay a toll to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

By Keith Goble | August 17

Hino

News

Hino recalls more than 8,000 trucks

Hino Motors Sales U.S.A. is recalling thousands of trucks due to a fuel tank issue, according to NHTSA.

By Land Line Staff | August 17