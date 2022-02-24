Improving trucker health focus of ‘Live From Exit 24’

Stress isn’t good for anyone, regardless of occupation. For truckers, the stresses of the job – coupled with a lack of access to exercise and healthy food options – can make for a potentially dangerous health situation.

The health and wellness of drivers was the focus of the Feb. 23 episode of “Live From Exit 24.” Guest host Norita Taylor and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh welcomed a panel of guests to discuss several ways for truckers to improve their overall health.

“There’s all kinds of things that are stressful. It’s the toughest job you’ll ever love,” Pugh said. “There’s traffic. There’s time constraints. There’s hours of service, weather, enforcement and regulations – there’s just all sorts of things that can add to a driver’s frustration and cause stress.”

Pugh said that the stressful nature of the job doesn’t end with the task of driving. After putting in a long day, drivers are still faced with the often difficult proposition of finding a safe place to park.

“Parking is a huge stress to drivers. We see it on these surveys all the time. It’s the No. 1 concern for drivers – that or pay,” Pugh said. “They spend every night for an hour or better trying to find a safe place to park. And sometimes they don’t even find it. They have to park on a ramp, or on the shoulder, or some little neighborhood they don’t want. So, there’s just all kinds of things that are stressful to drivers.”

Technology for truckers’ health

Companies are starting to take notice of the health needs of truckers. Eric Miller, senior project manager with GPS tech company Garmin, joined Taylor and Pugh to discuss the company’s new Instinct 2 – dēzl Edition smartwatch.

The latest release from Garmin’s dēzl series – their line of products designed for professional drivers – the watch is equipped with features designed to reduce stress and improve the users overall health.

Users can monitor health metrics on the watch such as heart rate, sleep stages, energy monitoring and more. By pairing the watch with the dēzl smartphone app, drivers can access quick workouts designed to fit within standard break times.

“There’s not much free time. There’s not a lot of time when you’re not moving. So we created workouts that are built into the watch that can fit into a really short time frame,” Miller said. “A quick 15 minutes. You can pick your intensity. Really trying to keep it as achievable as possible in a very short amount of time when there’s not really equipment available.”

Health coverage for truckers

An important part of overall health is preventative care. Mac Braswell, an agent with OOIDA’s Life and Health Benefits Department, joined Taylor and Pugh to discuss the Association’s Minimum Essential Coverage Plan.

The plan, which covers preventative health screenings and immunizations, is available to all members, their spouses and dependents. The plan also meets the Affordable Care Act requirement for having health coverage.

“We always say that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Braswell said. “Taking care of yourself on the road – I know it’s hard to do – but it’s something that we like to promote here at OOIDA.”

One appealing part of the plan is the 24-hour telehealth access for both medical and emotional health. Drivers can often keep odd hours and live a nomadic life, so having someone available on their schedule is a big plus, Braswell said. With plenty of experience behind-the-wheel, Pugh said being sick on the road is no laughing matter.

“I’ve been a driver sick on the road. It’s miserable,” said Pugh. “You just gotta try to wait it out at a truck stop until you feel better or just try to get home. It’s awful.”

Some free health resources for professional drivers are available through St. Christopher’s Fund. Their Driven to be Healthy program, a12-week video-based health information program, kicks off on March 1.

