    • Improper U-turn cited in fatal crash

    Date: March 10, 2026 | Author: | Category: News

    Another tractor-trailer attempting to complete a U-turn has been involved in a fatal crash.

    On Saturday, March 7, the Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal collision involving a semi truck and a sedan on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville, Ky.

    According to the Kentucky State Police’s preliminary investigation, the truck driver, Gerasimos Livieratos, a 36-year-old from Chicago, was traveling southbound when he attempted to make a U-turn. The northbound sedan, which was driven by Bernice Franklin, a 33-year-old from Clarksville, Tenn., collided with the tractor-trailer.

    Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Livieratos was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to/improper signal, improper turning, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and vehicular homicide when under the influence of drugs/substance. As of March 9, Livieratos was still being held in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

    The Kentucky State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

    In 2025, another fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer attempting to make a U-turn served as some of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s motivation to improve driver training and make it more difficult to receive a CDL.

    On Aug. 12 in St. Lucie County, Fla., a minivan crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by 28-year-old Harjinder Singh. All three of the van’s occupants were killed in the crash. The initial investigation indicated that Singh executed an illegal U-turn that led to the crash.

    Following the crash, Singh was arrested for three counts of vehicular homicide. LL

