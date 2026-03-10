Improper U-turn cited in fatal crash

Another tractor-trailer attempting to complete a U-turn has been involved in a fatal crash.

On Saturday, March 7, the Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal collision involving a semi truck and a sedan on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville, Ky.

According to the Kentucky State Police’s preliminary investigation, the truck driver, Gerasimos Livieratos, a 36-year-old from Chicago, was traveling southbound when he attempted to make a U-turn. The northbound sedan, which was driven by Bernice Franklin, a 33-year-old from Clarksville, Tenn., collided with the tractor-trailer.

Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Livieratos was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to/improper signal, improper turning, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and vehicular homicide when under the influence of drugs/substance. As of March 9, Livieratos was still being held in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

In 2025, another fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer attempting to make a U-turn served as some of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s motivation to improve driver training and make it more difficult to receive a CDL.

On Aug. 12 in St. Lucie County, Fla., a minivan crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by 28-year-old Harjinder Singh. All three of the van’s occupants were killed in the crash. The initial investigation indicated that Singh executed an illegal U-turn that led to the crash.

The truck driver who made an illegal U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike that led to the passing of 3 Americans, illegally entered the U.S. through the southern border in 2018. Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homic*de. Singh got his Commercial Driver’s… pic.twitter.com/FGZVHDWMGs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2025

Following the crash, Singh was arrested for three counts of vehicular homicide. LL