Impromptu rest areas open at two NYC freight hubs

Truckers hauling in and out of New York City now have more parking options. Two freight hubs have opened their facilities to serve as temporary rest areas.

In coordination with the NYC Department of Transportation, Department of Sanitation and Economic Development Corporation, Hunts Point Food Distribution Center and Global Container Terminal are allowing truckers to park at their facility as temporary rest areas.

Hunts Point Food is in the Bronx at 1400 Viele Ave. There are 55 truck parking spaces. The entrance is on Halleck Street between the produce market and Baldor Foods.

Global Container Terminal is in Staten Island on N. Washington Avenue and has 25 truck parking spaces. From Interstate 278 westbound, take Exit 3 (Western Avenue) and continue west. From I-278 eastbound, take Exit 4 (Forest Avenue). Coming from either direction, truckers can follow signs leading them to the temporary rest area.

Both temporary rest areas will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Truckers are welcome to take rest periods during the day and overnight. Bathrooms, mobile lights, trash cans and security patrol will be available. The city is not responsible for stolen items.

Questions about the rest areas can be directed to TruckRest@edc.nyc.

The temporary rest areas is a response for higher demand in truck parking in the city as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about truck parking across the nation, check out Land Line’s COVID-19 resource page.