Immersion training program gives prospective drivers a glimpse into trucking

Look before you leap. It’s nice to know what you’re getting yourself into, especially when it comes to choosing a new career. For those interested in a career in the transportation industry, one Canadian group is looking to give a glimpse into a day in the life of a trucker through an immersion training program.

On April 5, CargoM, the logistics and transportation metropolitan cluster of Montreal, launched the Trucking Career Immersion Program. The new program introduces prospective drivers to the industry through immersive activities. While open to all, and free to participate, the program aims to target under-represented groups in the industry such as women and youth.

Participants in the program start with a 90-minute information session covering topics such as “what it takes to be a truck driver” as well as some aspects of the job. Next are practical trials, where participants can try out their skills in a driving simulator. Additionally, prospective drivers will get hands on experience by observing complex maneuvers from inside and outside a truck.

The program concludes with a workplace visit. This allows participants to visit a warehouse and dispatch room, giving them a better idea of the day-to-day responsibilities of the job. After completing the program, participants interested in continuing their path into the industry are given advice on taking the next steps.

According to their website, CargoM’s mission is to “bring together all Greater Montreal freight transport and logistics stakeholders whose activities promote Montreal as an industry hub around common goals and concerted actions to increase its cohesion, competitiveness, growth and reach.”

Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director of CargoM, said the career immersion program helps to dispel some of the myths of the industry.

“We are pleased to give people who are interested in the sector a realistic picture in just one day of this trade, whose different facets may be misunderstood and which offers so many possibilities, Charbonneau said in a statement. “With all the types of transportation in an urban setting or on short- to long-distance hauls, and types of cargo and companies to work for, this trade provides a multitude of opportunities”

Camo-route, the sectoral labor committee for the road transport industry in Quebec, is a partner for the new program. Chloé St-Amand, general manager for Camo-Route, said that opening the door for careers in trucking can had a big impact on the industry.

“Camo-Route is proud to participate in a project that makes training in truck transport more accessible,” St-Amand said in a statement. “In addition, the Trucking Career Immersion Program lets future candidates experience what it’s like to work in the field. We believe that the program can have a real impact on the hiring of new drivers. This is a real advantage for freight transport companies in Greater Montreal.”

You can find dates for upcoming immersion days or register for the immersion training program here. LL