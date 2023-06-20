Illinois, Missouri officials laud new Interstate 270 bridge

Work is underway on the new Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks bridge over the Mississippi River near the Illinois-Missouri border.

The joint Interstate 270 project will provide $496.2 million to replace the old bridge with two new structures featuring wider shoulders to accommodate the eventual expansion of I-270 to three lanes in both directions.

According to a news release from the Illinois governor’s office, the new I-270 bridge will improve safety on one of the country’s critical freight corridors, while creating jobs in an area of strong industrial and commercial growth.

“This isn’t just an investment for the Metro East region – it’s an investment for our entire nation,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “This major freight corridor connects our ports and railways, essential for maintaining a steady supply chain for Illinois, Missouri and all Americans. We’re restoring and rebuilding, creating good-paying jobs and making sure working families have the opportunities and resources they need to build good lives for themselves.”

I-270 connects much of this region’s warehouses, ports and railyards on either side of the Mississippi River. Nearly 70% of the region’s industrial tenants occupy over 500,000 square feet of warehouse space within 10 minutes of I-270, according to the news release.

“The I-270 Chain of Rocks bridge represented the great partnership between Missouri and Illinois investing in this vital freight corridor connecting I-270 to I-70,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “Along with the bridge, Missouri is transforming I-270 as well as making historic improvements to I-70 across the entire state.”

An additional $35.4 million project to reconstruct Riverview Drive, just west of the I-270 bridge, will be completed by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The current I-270 bridge, built in 1966, is traveled by approximately 51,000 vehicles daily. Around 20% of those vehicles are trucks.

The project website says completion is expected by the end of 2026.

Information and announcements about the I-270 bridge can be found here. LL

More Land Line news by state.