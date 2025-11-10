Illinois lawmakers approve harmful bill for trucking

Illinois state lawmakers approved a bill that imposes a crushing financial impact on trucking operations.

The blow to the trucking industry is part of a $1.5 billion plan to support the state’s transit operations. Transit agencies faced a looming budget crisis.

Operating gaps were expected to hit $230 million next year. By 2027, the figure was projected to increase to $834 million.

Transit boost comes at truckers’ expense

Deep within the 1,043-page transit bill awaiting the governor’s signature is a provision to raise truck tolls by 30%. Tolls for passenger vehicles will increase by 45 cents.

SB2111 authorizes toll increases for trucking operations beginning in January 2027. Biennial increases are included. Starting in January 2029, rate increases will be capped at 4% per year.

Passenger vehicle tolls are set to increase on June 1, 2026.

The state estimates that higher truck and motorist rates will generate about $180 million in additional revenue each year.

Higher tolls are described as necessary to help finance a new Illinois Tollway capital program. Projects that will benefit include interchanges, express lane conversions and bridge work.

The program has a price tag of about $2.5 billion through 2030.

State sales tax on fuel purchased for trucking operations and others will also be shifted from roads to transit.

The change is estimated to raise $860 million annually for statewide transit operations. Another $200 million will come from interest earned on the state road fund.

The sales tax in the Chicago area will also go up by 0.25%. The additional revenue will support transit services.

Sen. Donald DeWitte, R-St. Charles, advocated on the Senate floor for a better solution.

“This proposal redirects critical road funding away from downstate Illinois communities and channels it toward Cook County and Chicago,” DeWitte said. “As I feared throughout the negotiation process, the final bill became a bailout for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and his failing transit system.”

The Illinois Trucking Association plans to fight the changes in SB2111 during the upcoming regular session.

The state truckers’ group welcomed the removal of a proposed vehicle mileage tax from the bill. The group lobbied throughout the year against a VMT pilot program.

Transit overhaul

Included in the bill is an overhaul of how transit agencies are governed. The existing Regional Transportation Authority will be replaced by a new Northern Illinois Transit Authority. The new group will oversee statewide transit systems.

The change is promoted to strengthen regional planning functions. Universal fare payment and coordinated scheduling across agencies are also authorized.

Gov. JB Pritzker praised the bill’s passage. He said SB2111 is a step toward building a “world-class transportation system.”

“This legislation makes important changes to how Illinois operates and manages our transportation network, including investing in new capital projects that will make our public transit and tollways more modern, efficient, and reliable for riders.”

He is expected to sign the bill soon. LL

