Illinois DOT, state police warn of theft ring targeting Three Rivers rest area

Truckers using the Three Rivers Rest Area along Interstate 80 southwest of Joliet, Ill., are being warned of a series of cargo thefts in the area.

“We are working with Illinois State Police to combat a theft ring that has impacted the westbound Three Rivers Rest Area for an extended period,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a statement last week. “It is now impacting the eastbound rest area as well.”

According to IDOT, the thefts in the westbound area consist of “opening cab doors while truckers are sleeping and stealing their wallets.”

At the eastbound rest area, thieves are breaking into the cargo areas, IDOT warns.

The eastbound rest area is at approximately mile marker 117 on I-80 in Morris, about 16 miles southwest of Joliet. The westbound rest area is about 15 miles southwest of Joliet in Minooka.

“We urge you to alert your members to use extra caution, lock all doors and secure their loads,” according to the statement. “We strive to keep the rest areas as safe as possible and appreciate your assistance in the matter.”

Illinois ranked in a three-way tie for the fifth most reported incidents of cargo theft during the third quarter of 2019, according to the most-recent quarterly cargo theft bulletin issued by SensiGuard.

Here’s advice for preventing cargo theft during the holidays.