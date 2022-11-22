Idling time limit for cars and trucks topic of New Jersey bill

November 22, 2022

Keith Goble

|

A bill introduced at the New Jersey statehouse would revise the state’s time limit for idling of many cars and trucks.

New Jersey law now limits idling of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles to no more than three minutes with exceptions.

First offenses for passenger vehicles can result in $100 fines and $250 for commercial vehicles. Subsequent offenses can result in fines from $200 to $1,000.

Current exceptions to idling rule

One exception authorizes diesel vehicles to idle for up to 15 consecutive minutes when the vehicle has been stopped for at least three hours, and only if the temperature is below 25 degrees. Additionally, no truck idling is permitted in a parking space with available electrification technology.

The rule also states there is an exception for trucks equipped with a sleeper berth and model year 2007 or newer engine, or has been retrofitted with a diesel particulate filter, while it is being used by the vehicle’s operator for sleeping or resting in an area that is not zoned as residential.

The exception does not apply to a vehicle that is equipped with a functional auxiliary power unit or the operation of technology designed to reduce engine idling, such as auxiliary power units, generator sets, and bunk heaters, provided the vehicle’s main engine is not operating.

All vehicles are exempted from the idling rule when stopped in traffic, waiting for vehicle inspection or while being repaired, and for cargo refrigeration requiring engine power.

Time limit revision

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Middlesex, last week introduced a bill to reduce the idling restriction for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles from three minutes to two minutes.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection states that “modern diesel vehicles do not need to keep engines running to properly function.” Additionally, the agency says “idling produces ground level ozone and particulate pollution. These can create asthma attacks, wheezing, coughing, lung cancer, even premature death.”

The bill, A4862, is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from New Jersey is available.

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

OOIDA: Brokers’ transparency regulation claims are ‘misleading and insulting’

New Jersey

What are brokers supposed to share?

Most truckers who deal with brokers are well aware they typically don’t share all the information they’re supposed to. So what’s required?

By Mark Reddig | November 15

ATHS American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame

Uncategorized

ATHS to induct 2022 Hall of Fame class on Oct. 26

The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame will host this year’s induction ceremony on Oct. 26 in Kansas City, Mo.

By SJ Munoz | October 20

Carl Smith, an OOIDA alternate board member, spoke at FMCSA’s Driver Appreciation Day celebration

Uncategorized

OOIDA Board Member Carl Smith speaks at FMCSA Driver Appreciation Day

Carl Smith, an OOIDA alternate board member, spoke at FMCSA’s Driver Appreciation Day celebration at U.S. DOT HQ in Washington, D.C.

By SJ Munoz | September 15

PS Logistics, Purdy Bros. grow through acquisition. Backgrond image by

Uncategorized

PS Logistics, Purdy Bros. grow through acquisition

Through its subsidiary Purdy Bros. Trucking, PS Logistics continues its buying tear by acquiring Knoxville, Tenn.-based Colonial Freight.

By Chuck Robinson | August 24