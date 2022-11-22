Idling time limit for cars and trucks topic of New Jersey bill

A bill introduced at the New Jersey statehouse would revise the state’s time limit for idling of many cars and trucks.

New Jersey law now limits idling of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles to no more than three minutes with exceptions.

First offenses for passenger vehicles can result in $100 fines and $250 for commercial vehicles. Subsequent offenses can result in fines from $200 to $1,000.

Current exceptions to idling rule

One exception authorizes diesel vehicles to idle for up to 15 consecutive minutes when the vehicle has been stopped for at least three hours, and only if the temperature is below 25 degrees. Additionally, no truck idling is permitted in a parking space with available electrification technology.

The rule also states there is an exception for trucks equipped with a sleeper berth and model year 2007 or newer engine, or has been retrofitted with a diesel particulate filter, while it is being used by the vehicle’s operator for sleeping or resting in an area that is not zoned as residential.

The exception does not apply to a vehicle that is equipped with a functional auxiliary power unit or the operation of technology designed to reduce engine idling, such as auxiliary power units, generator sets, and bunk heaters, provided the vehicle’s main engine is not operating.

All vehicles are exempted from the idling rule when stopped in traffic, waiting for vehicle inspection or while being repaired, and for cargo refrigeration requiring engine power.

Time limit revision

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Middlesex, last week introduced a bill to reduce the idling restriction for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles from three minutes to two minutes.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection states that “modern diesel vehicles do not need to keep engines running to properly function.” Additionally, the agency says “idling produces ground level ozone and particulate pollution. These can create asthma attacks, wheezing, coughing, lung cancer, even premature death.”

The bill, A4862, is in the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. LL

