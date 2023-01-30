Idaho updates 511 system for truckers

January 30, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Idaho has upgraded its 511 travel app, meaning truckers traveling in the state are encouraged to download the newer version on their mobile devices.

According to an Idaho Transportation Department news release, the older version of the app will no longer be supported and users could miss crucial travel information if they do not upgrade.

The new version of the Idaho 511 app will include all of the same tools to help drivers plan trips as well as additional features, including trucking information settings that users can turn on.

In addition, users will be able to create an account, save custom routes, and sign up for notifications when their routes are affected. Those who previously had a 511 account need to create a new account to save routes and set up notifications.

Contact information, including the 511 website and phone number, remains the same.

Special events that might affect travel – seven-day weather forecasts, highway oasis locations and more – will be displayed on the new Idaho 511 app, said the news release.

The 511 app program is a public service of the Idaho Transportation Department to help travelers access information about road conditions, traffic incidents, weather and tourism information by phone, website or smartphone app. Continual updates regarding road work, commercial vehicle restrictions, road closures and other travel information are also provided 24/7.

To download the updated Idaho 511 app, visit the Apple store or Google Play store. LL

