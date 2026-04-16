Idaho moves to fix wildlife crash problem decades in the making

Construction on three wildlife underpasses in Idaho is scheduled to begin this month.

The wildlife crossings will be built on U.S. Highway 30 between mile markers 442 and 448 within a topographic bottleneck.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the section of highway known as Rocky Point is home to some of the worst wildlife-conflict areas between Montpelier and the Wyoming border.

Data from the state transportation department and Idaho Fish and Game showed that 70% of the deer killed on a 20-mile stretch of Highway 30 were reported at Rocky Point.

This project, scheduled to be completed this fall, is expected to improve driver safety while protecting wildlife.

“We are excited to get this project fully-funded and built,” ITD’s District 5 Environmental Planner Alissa Salmore said. “Local citizens and our Montpelier shed crew have been asking for a solution here for decades. It will be good to finally deliver this project, both for people and for wildlife.”

Construction efforts on three wildlife underpasses on US-30 are set to begin near Montpelier this month. This project will include the installation of two concrete box culverts, one bridge, and 6 road miles of 8-ft tall fencing. https://t.co/IqDSW4BApi — Idaho Transportation Department (@IdahoITD) April 6, 2026

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A $12 million federal grant awarded through the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program funded the installation of two concrete box culverts, one bridge and six miles of 8-foot-tall fencing near Montpelier.

“This project is equally important to both ITD and Idaho Fish and Game and has received broad support from the Bear Lake County community because of the benefits to both human and wildlife safety, said Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer with Idaho Fish and Game. “Hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts value this mule deer resource, and protecting it has added benefits to both the economy and quality of life in this part of southeast Idaho.” LL

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