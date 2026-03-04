Idaho lawmakers weigh in on split speeds, CDLs

Idaho lawmakers are rolling ahead with bills targeting truck speed limits and commercial driver’s licenses.

Right now, eight states force trucks to drive slower than smaller vehicles on at least some highways.

In California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington, truck speeds are 5 to 15 mph lower than those of cars. Arkansas, Indiana, and Michigan still use split limits on their fastest roads.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says the safest roads are those where everyone moves at the same speed. OOIDA does not push a set number – just one speed for all.

Truck speeds

An Idaho bill to lift the lower truck speed limit is picking up steam.

Since 1998, large trucks in Idaho have had to drive slower than cars on rural interstates. Cars can go 75 or even 80 mph. Trucks are capped at 70 mph. In cities, trucks top out at 65 mph.

The state defines large trucks as having five or more axles and weighing over 26,000 pounds.

The House Transportation and Defense Committee met last week to debate a bill that would scrap split speeds and let trucks roll at the same posted limit as everyone else.

Assistant Majority Leader Doug Pickett, R-Oakley, said split speed limits don’t make roads safer – they make them riskier.

He argued that big speed gaps cause more trouble than speed itself.

“If a truck moves into the left lane going about 60, 65 in a lane of traffic that’s doing 85, realistically, you have a very sudden interaction there,” Pickett said. “The differential between the right and the left lane is significant.”

He said a 10-mph difference can spike interactions by 227%.

“It’s very simple what we are trying to affect here. We’re trying to bring consistency to speed.”

Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, backed the bill, H664. He said it comes down to safety.

“Let’s look at the safety. What does the safety say?” Monks asked. “Safety says differential is a problem.”

Critics warn that letting trucks go as fast as cars is a bad idea.

The Idaho Trucking Association said carriers would not change truck speed limiters even if the law were to change.

Pickett admitted the bill won’t erase every speed gap. He said H644 would help reduce interactions.

The committee voted 10-6 to move the bill forward. It now heads to the full House.

CDLs

In addition to approving speed limits, the same committee also advanced another bill.

H667 would end Idaho’s program for nondomiciled CDLs and permits. That means people who don’t live in Idaho could no longer get a CDL through the state.

Anyone seeking an Idaho CDL would first have to become a state resident and complete Idaho’s full licensing process.

The bill also strips out language that lets nondomiciled CDL applicants skip proof of Idaho residency.

Rep. Clay Handy, R-Burley, said the change gets Idaho out of the business of issuing CDLs to non-residents. Those drivers, he said, will have to look elsewhere.

The bill now awaits more action in the House. LL

More Land Line coverage of Idaho news is available.