Idaho lawmakers vote to let trucks keep up with traffic

Things could soon look very different for truckers heading to or through Idaho.

State lawmakers just approved a bill that would shake up speed limit rules for big trucks – allowing them to keep up with traffic.

Right now, five Western states force trucks to drive slower while cars fly right on by. In California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, trucks must drive 5 to 15 mph lower than cars.

Idaho preps to ditch differential

For more than 25 years, Idaho has forced big trucks to lag behind.

On rural interstates, cars can run 75 or even 80 mph. Trucks are struck at 70. In cities, they’re capped at 65.

The state defines large trucks as having five or more axles and weighing over 26,000 pounds.

Now lawmakers want to kill the “split speed” rule.

The Idaho Senate voted 27-7 to let trucks drive the same posted speed as everyone else.

Rep. Doug Pickett, R-Oakley, told lawmakers that concern about speed limits misses the mark when it comes to traffic safety.

“Speed variability is what actually is the cause (of accidents) in most instances,” he said. “For example, when one driver is going about 55 mph, and pulls out into the left lane in front of somebody who is traveling about 80 mph, the danger isn’t the speed, it’s the speed differential.”

Pickett said that variability in speed contributes to congestion, abrupt lane changes, tailgating, road rage, and more severe crashes.

“The issue becomes interactions. Interactions are what lead to the accidents themselves. If you can reduce interactions, you can therefore conclude that you will reduce the number and severity of accidents,” he said.

Pickett referred to a study from the University of Arkansas that showed a 10-mph speed limit differential can spike interactions by 227%.

Critics say faster trucks could mean bigger, deadlier wrecks.

The Idaho Trucking Association has said carriers would still keep speed limiters in place anyway.

Pickett said H664 doesn’t force trucks to go faster. He said it just stops forcing them to go slower.

“If a truck company wants to continue traveling at the speed they currently are, (H664) would not prohibit them from doing that,” Pickett said.

Sen. Josh Kohl, R-Twin Falls, said the bill is a step in the right direction to bring travel speeds for all vehicles more closely in line.

“I’ve seen so many close calls. I’ve also seen pileups that have happened because there’s that massive differential in speed,” Kohl said. “This bill makes sense.”

OOIDA backs the change

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says the safest highways are the ones where everyone moves at the same pace. OOIDA does not push a set number – just one speed for all.

Doug Morris is OOIDA’s director of state government affairs. He said the Association applauds Idaho for passing the legislation.

“Split speed limits between cars and trucks cause a more dangerous and chaotic road environment by increasing speed variances, higher interaction rates between vehicles, aggressive driving and road rage from frustrated car drivers and truck driver fatigue,” he said. “Numerous other states have wisely eliminated differential speed limits and have experienced a much safer traveling environment.”

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk. LL

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