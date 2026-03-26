Idaho ends split speed limits for cars, trucks

Truck drivers don’t just fight traffic – they fight speed limit rules that can make roads more dangerous.

Out west, truckers already know the drill: different rules, slower speeds.

In California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, trucks are forced to run 5 to 15 mph slower than cars.

Lawmakers have tried for years to close the gap. But critics often win the fight, arguing that letting trucks match car speeds would make roads less safe.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and others push back. They say the safest roads are the ones where everyone moves at the same speed limit. Fewer speed gaps mean fewer risky interactions.

OOIDA isn’t calling for higher speeds – just one speed for everyone.

Idaho ditches the split

For nearly thirty years, Idaho has made trucks fall behind.

On rural interstates, cars can hit 75 or even 80 mph. Trucks have been stuck at 70. In cities, they’re capped at 65.

Now, that’s changing. Gov. Brad Little just signed a new law letting big rigs match the speed of other vehicles.

Starting July 1, trucks on rural interstates can run the same speed limit as cars.

Speed gaps under fire

The governor acted quickly on H664. He signed the bill less than a week after lawmakers sent it to him.

Rep. Doug Pickett, R-Oakley, said it was time to act. He told lawmakers that concerns about truck speed limits miss the mark when it comes to traffic safety.

“Speed variability is what actually is the cause (of accidents) in most instances,” he said.

Pickett used an example of one driver going about 55 mph and pulling out into the left lane in front of another driver going about 80 mph.

“The danger isn’t the speed, it’s the speed differential,” he said.

Pickett pointed to the ripple effects: sudden lane changes, tailgating, road rage and worse crashes.

“The issue becomes interactions. Interactions are what lead to the accidents themselves. If you can reduce interactions, you can therefore conclude that you will reduce the number and severity of accidents,” he said.

Research from the University of Arkansas backs it up. A 10-mph speed gap can spike interactions by more than 200%.

Critics pushed back. They warned that faster trucks could mean more severe wrecks.

The Idaho Trucking Association said many carriers will still use speed limiters.

Pickett made it clear the law doesn’t force trucks to go faster. He said it just stops forcing them to go slower.

OOIDA backs the change

Doug Morris is OOIDA’s director of state government affairs. He said Idaho is on the right track.

He said split speed limits create chaos – greater speed differentials, more aggressive driving and greater fatigue for truckers.

“Numerous other states have wisely eliminated differential speed limits and have experienced a much safer traveling environment,” Morris said.

Bottom line: when everyone moves together, the road works better for everyone. LL

More Land Line coverage of Idaho news is available.