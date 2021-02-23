An Idaho commercial driver’s “blatant violations and disregard for the safety of the motoring public,” resulted in an imminent hazard out-of-service order from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The order, served on Feb. 8, declared Shane R. Warr to be an imminent hazard to public safety, according to the FMCSA.

On Feb. 3, a semitruck on Interstate 15 in Pocatello, Idaho operated by Warr cross the median and collided with two passenger vehicles, sending one of the drivers to the hospital.

Two Breathalyzer tests conducted by Idaho State Police at the crash site returned breath alcohol concentrations of 0.132 and 0.124, respectively. The tests were conducted minutes apart.

Having an alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle, requiring a CDL, is a violation of federal safety regulations.

Warr, previously convicted in August 2016 of driving under the influence of alcohol in Idaho, has been charged by the state prosecutors with a felony offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and two misdemeanors – possession of an open container and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

These violations “substantially increase the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and the motoring public,” FMSCA said in its imminent hazard order.

Warr is not allowed to operate a commercial motor vehicle until he successfully completes the required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order may result in civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each violation. Willful violations could lead to criminal penalties. LL



