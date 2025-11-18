ICE nabs wanted illegal immigrant driving truck in Kansas

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to ferret out undocumented immigrants driving big trucks on American highways.

The latest bust happened in Kansas. Agents arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted for belonging to a terrorist organization, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

An arrest warrant was issued by Uzbekistan for Bozorov in 2022 for being a member of a terrorist organization. He is accused of distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement, according to the release.

He was arrested Nov. 9 while working as a commercial truck driver in Kansas.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov – a wanted terrorist – released into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

DHS’s news release says that Bozorov entered the U.S. illegally in February 2023. After being arrested by U.S. Border Patrol, he was released by the Biden administration and granted “work authorization” in January 2024. Bozorov was issued a commercial driver’s license on July 25, 2025, in Pennsylvania.

Not the first ICE raid arresting truckers

Oklahoma, in particular, has been a hotbed of activity for ICE arresting truckers.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spent a week in late September arresting 130 truck drivers for various violations at the Beckham County Port of Entry.

“Oklahomans deserve safe highways,” Corporation Commission Chair Kim David said. “We appreciate the opportunity to assist ICE and DPS Troop S by removing non-compliant and dangerous drivers from our roads. By working together as law enforcement partners, we’re reducing risks for every driver.”

The operation, dubbed Operation Guardian, fired back up in early November.

ICE announced that a two-day operation in Oklahoma that yielded 70 arrests, including 34 truck drivers. According to ICE, 26 truck drivers had been improperly issued CDLs, and the other eight were operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license.

Targeting illegal CDL holders, companies that hire them

The candidly named No CDLs for Illegals Act was introduced by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on Oct. 28.

HR5863 would require CDL candidates to present proof of citizenship, lawful permanent resident status or a valid work authorization document. The bill would prohibit a state from issuing a CDL to an individual who is not domiciled in the state, and it would require states to use the SAVE system to verify a non-citizen applicant’s immigration status. States would be obligated to deny any applicants if the SAVE system doesn’t confirm lawful presence in the United States.

Additionally, the bill would allow the Secretary of Transportation to suspend funds from states that improperly issue CDLs.

The No CDLs for Illegals Act also targets trucking companies that hire drivers with invalid licenses. HR5863 would direct the DOT to issue a rulemaking that would fine motor carriers that knowingly employ drivers who don’t hold a valid CDL. LL