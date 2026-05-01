ICE arrests truck driver involved in crash that killed newlyweds

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained a truck driver who had been charged in a crash that killed a pair of newlyweds.

According to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security, ICE arrested Rajinder Kumar on April 22. Kumar is being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Wash.

In November 2025, Kumar reportedly jackknifed his tractor-trailer and was blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20 in Deschutes County, Ore., about 50 miles from Bend, Ore. A Subaru Outback then collided with the tractor-trailer.

Both the driver and passenger – William Carter and Jennifer Lower – died on the scene. Carter and Lower reportedly had been married 16 days before the crash. Carter and Lower were 25 and 24 years old, respectively.

In March, Kumar pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and reckless endangerment. His trial was set for January 2027. If convicted, Kumar could face up to 20 years in prison.

According to reports, Kumar posted bail on April 2 and was released. However, Kumar was then arrested by ICE, who said that the truck driver entered the U.S. illegally in 2022.

“This illegal alien was issued a CDL by Gavin Newsom’s California,” said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary for DHS. “He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and kill two honeymooners. Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians released him from jail back into American communities. Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives. We are grateful to our ICE law enforcement officers who tracked this killer down to ensure he’s permanently removed from America’s highways and can never harm another American family again.” LL