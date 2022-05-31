I-81 Corridor Coalition reveals plans for truck parking roundtable

In partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, the I-81 Corridor Coalition is set to host a virtual truck parking roundtable discussion in June.

Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee comprise the I-81 corridor that will be the focus of this workshop.

All truck drivers are encouraged to participate. There is no cost to register or attend the event.

The virtual roundtable discussion series will include sessions on June 22, June 23 and June 29.

Session one is expected to cover tractor-trailer parking basics, parking conditions, issues and challenges and will define truck parking needs. There will also be a Q&A session at the close of the first day.

Session two is planned to look particularly at the commercial vehicle parking needs along Interstate 81 and identify possible truck parking solutions.

Session three is scheduled to explore considerations for truck parking solutions, construct a truck parking program for the I-81 corridor and build a corridor-based program.

According to its website, “The mission of the I-81 Coalition Corridor is to improve the safety and efficiency of freight and passenger movement. This will allow lives to be saved, costs to be reduced, and economic development opportunities to be expanded.”

Government consideration

At the Mid-America Trucking Show in March, FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson told trucking journalists the lack of safe places for truckers to park has the attention of the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as the White House.

“It’s one of the top two or three issues that we hear about,” she said. “Letters have gone to the top of the U.S. government highlighting this issue.”

More information about the roundtable can be found on the I-81 Corridor Coalition website. LL