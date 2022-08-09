I-81 Corridor Coalition makes discussion materials available

The I-81 Corridor Coalition invites you to check out the roundtable discussion about truck parking held back in June.

The group has made the contents of their presentations and discussions available online.

Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee comprise the I-81 corridor.

The I-81 Corridor Coalition aims to improve the safety and efficiency of freight and passenger movement. Members include representatives of local, regional, and state organizations, including the state DOTs.

The three days of talks included stakeholders along the I-81 corridor with one central question in mind: how to increase truck parking capacity.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was one of many who took part.

Three sessions were conducted in late June:

Session one covered tractor-trailer parking basics, parking conditions, issues and challenges and will define truck parking needs.

Session two focused on commercial vehicle parking needs along Interstate 81.

Session three explored considerations for truck parking solutions.

You can check out what he said along with what others brought to the table at the I-81 Corridor Coalition website.

I-81 stretches from Dandridge, Tenn., to the U.S.-Canada border at Wellesley Island, N.Y. It connects several metropolitan areas, including the Tri-Cities (Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol) of Tennessee; Roanoke, Va.; Harrisburg, Pa.; and Syracuse, N.Y.

Land Line Now discussion

Andy Alden, executive director of the coalition, discussed the roundtable on the July 27 broadcast of Land Line Now.

More news from states is available on LandLine.Media.

