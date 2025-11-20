I-71 traffic alert

Fifty million dollars will be spent to upgrade Interstate 71 in Louisville.

One of the state’s most critical travel corridors, I-71, is also listed among the worst truck bottlenecks in the state.

A two-year project will increase capacity, ease congestion, enhance safety and improve efficiency, according to a news release.

“Our administration continues to make historic investments to improve safety and reliability on our interstates and to reduce commute times,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This project along I-71 will make travel safer and more efficient for Kentucky families, visitors and businesses, while also supporting future growth in one of Louisville’s busiest corridors.”

Real-time road conditions are available on this Land Line resources page.

Between the I-65/I-71 interchange and the I-71/Zorn Avenue interchange, I-71 will expand from four to six lanes.

The demolition and reconstruction of the I-71 bridge over Beargrass Creek, as well as the installation of a median and multi-use path, are also included in this project.

“While our first priority is ensuring safe and efficient roads and bridges now and for the future, we also don’t take construction impacts lightly,” KYTC District 5 Chief Engineer Matt Bullock said. “This project will have minimal traffic interruptions as existing lanes will primarily stay open during construction as crews add a lane in each direction. We also continue to coordinate and evaluate construction activities on other projects throughout the entire Louisville area to deliver quality improvements while reducing traffic impacts.”

Work was scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 17. A traffic shift will be implemented and overnight lane closures may also occur.

Drivers should follow signage, use caution and plan ahead for travel delays.

State transportation officials said they expect the I-71 project to be completed by the fall of 2027.

More information is available on the project website, where you can also sign up for email updates. LL

Read more news from Kentucky.