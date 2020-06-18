I-70 to close in Missouri overnight June 23

Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions for one night on Tuesday, June 23, so work crews can demolish a bridge over the interstate.

Workers will be removing the Route D bridge in Callaway County. It is approximately 2.3 miles southwest of Williamsburg, Mo. The bridge is about 15 miles east of Kingdom City, Mo.

Single lane closures on I-70 are expected to start at 7 p.m. Full closure of I-70 is expected at 9 p.m. and to last until 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-70 travelers will be rerouted to Exit 155.

Westbound I-70 motorists will be rerouted to Exit 161.

Motorists from both directions will be using Route D and the I-70 North Outer Road through Williamsburg. Signs and crews will be guiding motorists through the detour route.

In the event of inclement weather, the overnight closure of Interstate 70 would be moved to Wednesday, June 24. If the date is changed, MoDOT plans to update motorists through digital signs on the road, social media, news releases and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.