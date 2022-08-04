I-70 through Topeka, Kan., closing for three weeks

August 4, 2022

SJ Munoz

A pavement patching project will close Interstate 70 westbound lanes through downtown Topeka, Kan., beginning on Aug. 15.

The work, which could take up to three weeks, will close lanes from Eighth Street to Topeka Boulevard.

According to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release, the purpose of the closure is to improve the driving surface until the new Polk-Quincy viaduct bridge opens.

“Working in collaboration with the city of Topeka, KDOT has studied construction work zones in the area and researched traffic patterns,” the news release said. “There will be increased traffic congestion, however the designated detours will be able to handle the increase. Drivers should expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.”

I-70 traffic will be rerouted using alternate highway routes, while local traffic will use Southwest Topeka Boulevard, Sixth Avenue and Southeast Madison Street to avoid the closure, according to a KDOT map.

Following pavement patching, westbound I-70 will reopen one lane. Both directions of I-70 will be reduced to one lane east of MacVicar Avenue to Southwest Eighth Street until construction of the new viaduct is complete, said the release.

Polk-Quincy Viaduct

The I-70 Polk-Quincy project will expand I-70 from four lanes to six lanes between MacVicar Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.

It will replace the current bridge that was built in the 1950s, and ease traffic congestion as well as improve safety, according to the Polk-Quincy Viaduct website.

A frontage road and pedestrian connections for the South Riverfront neighborhood are also part of the project. LL

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

