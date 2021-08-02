I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colo., shut down indefinitely

Any motorist thinking about traveling through Colorado via Interstate 70 should think again. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now shut down indefinitely due to mudslides.

Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the interstate is shut down at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).

The I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon is forcing motorists to take a time-consuming detour. Westbound motorists from Denver area exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on U.S. Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

CDOT is advising truckers driving through Colorado to take Interstate 80 instead of going near Glenwood Canyon.

(8/1) I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will continue to be closed due to extreme damage from the latest round of flooding Saturday night (7/31). Motorists advised to take northern alternate route (see map), and trucks traveling through take I-80. Go to https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. pic.twitter.com/LOJIV0rvh6 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 1, 2021

According to CDOT, I-70 was “closed due to extreme damage from the latest round of flooding Saturday night” July 31. The same portion of highway in Glenwood Canyon was shut down about two weeks ago for the same reason and again earlier in July.

Last August, the Grizzly Creek Fire burned more than 30,000 acres in Glenwood Canyon. That fire forced the closure of I-70 for two weeks. Consequently, affected areas were scorched, destroying all vegetation and leaving behind only soil. Such conditions are ripe for mudslides during heavy rain events.

Unrelated, CDOT has a scheduled closure of I-70 this coming weekend. CDOT is shutting down westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug.6, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Motorist will take a detour using westbound I-270 to westbound Interstate 76 to Interstate 25 and then back onto I-70.

Check COtrip.org for the latest road closure information. LL