I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colo., shut down indefinitely

August 2, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

Any motorist thinking about traveling through Colorado via Interstate 70 should think again. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now shut down indefinitely due to mudslides.

Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the interstate is shut down at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).

The I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon is forcing motorists to take a time-consuming detour. Westbound motorists from Denver area exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on U.S. Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

CDOT is advising truckers driving through Colorado to take Interstate 80 instead of going near Glenwood Canyon.

According to CDOT, I-70 was “closed due to extreme damage from the latest round of flooding Saturday night” July 31. The same portion of highway in Glenwood Canyon was shut down about two weeks ago for the same reason and again earlier in July.

Last August, the Grizzly Creek Fire burned more than 30,000 acres in Glenwood Canyon. That fire forced the closure of I-70 for two weeks. Consequently, affected areas were scorched, destroying all vegetation and leaving behind only soil. Such conditions are ripe for mudslides during heavy rain events.

Unrelated, CDOT has a scheduled closure of I-70 this coming weekend. CDOT is shutting down westbound I-70 between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug.6, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Motorist will take a detour using westbound I-270 to westbound Interstate 76 to Interstate 25 and then back onto I-70.

Check COtrip.org for the latest road closure information. LL

WW Williams

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

health

Colorado

Health and summer heat: how to cope

Summer weather is here. And that can lead to extreme health problems – heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke. We’ll have some advice.

By Mark Reddig | July 26

Nikola founder Trevor Milton charged with fraud

News

Nikola founder Trevor Milton charged with fraud in indictment

Not long after a scathing report accused Nikola founder Trevor Milton of lying about his company, the U.S. government has indicted him on related charges.

By Tyson Fisher | July 30

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

News

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

OOIDA is asking its members to contact their lawmakers to let them know that funding for truck parking should be included in the infrastructure package.

By Land Line Staff | July 30

Case against ex-Pilot CEO Mark Hazelwood dismissed

News

Case against ex-Pilot CEO Mark Hazelwood dismissed

A federal judge has accepted the government’s request to drop its attempt to retry former Pilot CEO Mark Hazelwood and two other executives.

By Land Line Staff | July 30