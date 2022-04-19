I-70 Detour Act introduced to alleviate I-70 closure issues

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., introduced the I-70 Detour Act designed to require the Department of Transportation to find solutions to offset I-70 closures.

Boebert described these closures as harmful and frustrating.

“Living in Silt (Colorado), I experience the frustration first-hand when I-70 closes,” Boebert said in a news release. “Left with no viable alternatives, travelers, truckers and workers are forced to either change their plans, take a five-plus hour detour, or travel treacherous dirt roads to get where they are going.”

The I-70 Detour Act is a locally driven solution to ensure commerce, tourism and the West Slope don’t come to a halt the next time I-70 is shut down for an extended period of time, Boebert said.

“The time is now and we can’t squander another 20 years talking about how we need to fix I-70,” Boebert said.

In 2021, the interstate was closed for more than two weeks through Glenwood Canyon because of mudslides and flash flooding that resulted in 10 feet of mud covering the interstate, according to the news release. In addition, the state DOT closed I-70 a total of 12 times from June 26 to July 28, 2021 due to flash flood warning.

I-70 sees as many as 4,900 trucks on any given day and connects seven of the largest agricultural states, said the news release. The news release estimated $1 million in economic impact for every hour I-70 is closed.

Grand Junction’s Chamber of Commerce said in the news release that nearly 50% of businesses in the community suffered substantial economic harm due to the 2021 mudslides that close I-70.

The I-70 Detour Act would require the U.S. DOT to study and recommend, as soon as possible, future alternatives to mitigate harm when the highway closes. The bill also includes fast-track provisions that ensure final recommendations made by U.S. DOT will be authorized and funded in a timely manner.

The bill is co-sponsored by Colorado Reps. Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck. LL