Now into its second week, the Grizzly Creek Fire in Colorado continues to burn thousands of acres, keeping a portion of Interstate 70 shut down for a seventh consecutive day.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 from mile marker 116 in Glenwood Springs to mile marker 140 in Gypsum remains closed due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. Going westbound on I-70, motorists can use the following detours:

U.S. 285 to U.S. 50, continue west to Grand Junction.

Colorado Highway 9 to U.S. 285 south to U.S. 50, or Colorado Highway 91 southwest to U.S. 24 to U.S. 50.

U.S. 24 from I-70 to U.S. 285 to connect with U.S. 50.

Those coming from the west going eastbound must get off I-70 at Grand Junction and use U.S. 50 east to U.S. 285 and continue to Denver. Independence Pass (Colorado Highway 82) has been reopened. However, it is available to passenger vehicles only.

Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, is closed due to excessive traffic and accidents resulting from drivers attempting to use this primarily dirt road as an alternate to the I-70 Grizzly Creek Fire closure, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. Cottonwood Pass Road in Garfield and Eagle counties also remains closed.

As of publication, there is no estimated time for reopening I-70 as the Grizzly Creek Fire remains active.



According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the Grizzly Creek Fire was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered large flames on the median of I-70. As of publication, the fire is covering more than 25,000 acres near the Grizzly Creek rest area situated 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs. The fire remains at 0% containment.

The cause of the Grizzly Creek Fire is unknown as of the morning of Monday, Aug. 17. The following areas are under evacuation orders:

Bair Ranch.

Buck Point Drive.

Coffee Pot Springs.

Cottonwood Pass.

Coulter Creek.

High Aspen Ranch.

Homestead Estates.

Lookout Mountain.

No Name.

Spring Valley Ranch.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group is reporting that over the next 48 hours, crews expect the Grizzly Creek Fire to spread in the Colorado River/I-70 corridor. Hot and dry weather is projected to continue, increasing the chance for extreme fire behavior.

This year has been an active one for Colorado regarding wildfires. The Pine Gulch Fire continues to burn more than 85,000 acres about 18 miles of Grand Junction, making it the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire, only at 7% containment, is likely to overtake the spot for fourth largest wildfire on record in the state, currently held by the 2012 High Park Fire that burned more than 87,000 acres. Caused by lightning on July 31, the Pine Gulch Fire is burning in remote, rough terrain. The Grizzly Creek Fire currently ranks the 18th largest wildfire on record in Colorado.

For traffic updates, visit COtrip.org. Updates on the fire can be found at Facebook.com/GrizzlyCreekFireCO.