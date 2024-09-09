I-70 bridge over Kansas River abruptly closes

The Lewis and Clark Viaduct on Interstate 70 over the Kansas River is closed to eastbound traffic and is likely to remain so through the end of the year.

A recent bridge inspection identified concerns with gusset plates on the I-70 bridge in Kansas City, Kan., the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release.

KDOT engineers are making the necessary repairs out of, “an abundance of caution.”

The I-70 bridge will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians until repair work is completed.

“The safety of the traveling public is the reason the decision was made to close this bridge,” KDOT Secretary Calvin Reed said. “We know that a sudden bridge closure of this magnitude will be a challenge for those who live, work and travel in this area, especially with the closure of other Kansas River crossings in the region. We will work diligently to make these repairs as quickly as possible so that we can get the bridge back open to traffic.”

Kansas transportation officials added that the I-70 bridge is inspected more often than is required by federal law. The last major rehabilitation work was completed in 2021.

KDOT has provided a map, as well as detour information, on its website.

The portion of the I-70 bridge that is currently closed was built in 1907 and was modified in 1963 to meet interstate standards. A 2012 study of the bridge identified the westbound I-70 bridge to be reconstructed first followed by the eastbound bridge. The westbound I-70 bridge was reconstructed in 2021, while the eastbound has yet to be scheduled for reconstruction, according to KDOT.

Repairing America’s bridges

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association recently labeled the progress states are making to reduce the number of bridges in poor condition as “slow and steady.”

ARTBA based its outlook on the 2024 National Bridge Inventory database.

The current number of bridges in poor condition nationwide is 42,067, down from 42,391 in 2023. States with the largest decline in bridges in poor condition were Pennsylvania (90), Louisiana (87) and Florida (85). West Virginia and California reduced the number of poor bridges in their state by 74 and 64, respectively, according to an ARTBA news release.

More detailed bridge information across the country or by specific location is available on the ARTBA website. LL

