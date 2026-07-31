I-65 reopens, but not a done deal

On June 1, a section of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville closed to traffic for a project to address aging bridges.

The good news is that I-65 reopened to vehicles on Tuesday, July 28, a few days ahead of schedule.

“We know an interstate closure has significant impacts on drivers, and we appreciate the patience and flexibility drivers have shown during this closure. The improvements we’re making now will benefit drivers for decades to come,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said.

However, the project is far from over.

Travel will remain limited to two lanes in each direction of I-65 between the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) and Jefferson Street.

Drivers traveling through Louisville should continue to use the detour in place to avoid construction, state transportation officials said.

“It’s important for drivers to note this remains a construction zone,” Matt Bullock, chief district engineer for KYTC District 5, said. “Drivers not stopping in Louisville should still follow the signed detour, while local drivers should keep using real-time mapping apps for the best route to use.”

As of 6:45 a.m., I-65 has reopened to two lanes of traffic in both directions between downtown Louisville and the Watterson Expressway. 💻 Head to https://t.co/cFIAOFjOkC for the latest information, including updated maps and downloadable handouts. pic.twitter.com/GSrReKcPIZ — KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) July 29, 2026

The detour utilizes roadways with the most available capacity and creates the least traffic impacts, according to KYTC.

Nine bridges are being replaced or rehabilitated as part of the I-65 Central Corridor Project. The KYTC has determined that a phased approach with lane restrictions is the best way to complete this project.

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