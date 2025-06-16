I-5 traffic impact expected in Seattle area

Previously announced closures of Interstate 5 in Seattle are set to begin this week.

A multiyear I-5 rehabilitation project includes the Ship Canal Bridge, which has needed more than 200 emergency repairs since 2019, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The department added that the last preservation project on the I-5 bridge in Seattle was approximately 40 years ago.

Northbound lane reductions are scheduled for June 20-23 to complete drainage work.

Following the June closure, an additional four-week lane reduction is scheduled for July and August:

July 18-21: Full northbound I-5 closure from I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street

July 21-Aug. 15: Northbound I-5 lane reductions across the Ship Canal Bridge

Aug. 15-18: Full northbound I-5 closure from I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street

All northbound lanes of I-5 are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 18, WSDOT said.

During the full closure, access to downtown Seattle will be limited to Edgar Martinez Drive or the Dearborn, James or Madison Street exits. All other northbound I-5 exits to downtown will be closed.

The Revive I-5 Ship Canal Bridge preservation project includes repairing and resurfacing the upper deck, replacing concrete and aging expansion joints, improving drainage and addressing other maintenance issues.

Built in 1960, I-5 through Seattle is a critical highway that requires major preservation and repairs, state transportation officials said. Nearly 240,000 vehicles cross the Ship Canal Bridge each day.

Beyond the northbound lane closures, southbound I-5 lanes will be reduced or closed for months at a time in 2026 and 2027. Traffic will cross the Ship Canal Bridge in the direction of the work during this time. I-5 express lanes will operate 24/7 in the same direction to ease congestion.

This $203 million project is funded by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 2003 Transportation Partnership Account and 2005 Nickel Program, according to the project website. LL

