I-40 reopens following flood and rockslides

I-40 near the North Carolina-Tennessee border has reopened after flooding and rockslides forced the highway to close on June 18.

State transportation officials said four different areas on this stretch of I-40 were cleared of debris. Additionally, ramps at Exit 451 were also repaired.

The repairs and clean-up were estimated to take two weeks, but were completed in approximately one week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said on its Facebook page.

“We are thankful for the hard work that went into reopening this vital roadway,” TDOT said. “Crews will continue working on I-40 and we remind people to slow down in work zones, for their safety and the safety of the crews.”

I-40 was reopened with one lane of traffic in each direction with speeds reduced to 35 mph.

Oversized loads, which have been restricted since Hurricane Helene impacted the area in September 2024, are still prohibited on I-40.

Alternate routes

Detours and alternative routes remain in place for those traveling between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Interstates 77, 81 and 74 along with U.S. Highway 74 are suggested routes on the North Carolina DOT website.

As of Monday, June 30, 44 roads remained closed across North Carolina, most of which are in the western part of the state. There are 51 roads listed as having partial access. Seven roads remain completely closed to truck traffic.

A map on the Tennessee DOT website listed several state routes still closed due to damage from Hurricane Helene. A detour map is also available online. LL

