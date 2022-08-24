I-40 eastbound closed west of West Memphis, Ark., for repairs

The eastbound lanes of I-40 will be closed overnight beginning at 7 p.m., Arkansas DOT has announced.

The closure is needed to repair damage caused by a tanker truck crash that happened Monday, Aug. 22, on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 246 near Widener, Ark. Widener is about 30 miles west of West Memphis, Ark.

The lane closures are expected to remain in place through 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug.25.

All eastbound traffic will be placed in the inside (left) lane at the St. Francis River Bridge.

Once outside lane repairs are completed, traffic will be shifted to the outside (right) lane as repairs are completed on the inside lanes.

Crews will be focused on repairing two main areas of the roadway that experienced fire damage from the crash. Each damaged section will require the removal of the deck, rebar remediation, and recasting of the deck.

Lane closures will be marked using signs and orange barrels.

Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

I-40 was closed last summer after a crack was found in a steel beam. The crack was found in May. The bridge reopened in late July. LL

More news from Arkansas.