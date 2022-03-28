I-27 is one of three new Texas interstates

The state of Texas could eventually have three interstate highways connecting it to other states. Land Line has reported on one of them of late.

Texas has 16 existing interstate highways, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Recently, an extension of I-27 was announced. The existing stretch of I-27 is entirely in Texas, from Lubbock to Amarillo. It follows the route of U.S. 87. It will be extended to Raton, N.M.

The I-27 addition was part of the $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.

It is part of a Ports-to-Plains corridor that is expected to eventually connect Mexico and the U.S. port of entry in Laredo to Denver and ultimately to Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to the I-27 extension, Texas DOT also has recently proposed improvements to about 20 miles of U.S. 87 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway to improve “capacity to a truck freight corridor.” The improvements are proposed from east of the U.S. 385 interchange to FM 2589 west of Dumas, which is north of Amarillo. This project is just woutside of the Ports-to-Plains corridor.

Two other new interstate projects envisioned for the state: I-69 and I-14.

I-69 in East Texas

Eventually, I-69 is projected to stretch from South Texas to Michigan.

A stretch of U.S. 77 in South Texas was designated as I-69 in 2011.

In Texas, the I-69 route runs along the east side of the state, according to a Texas DOT map. It is planned to run from the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo to Texarkana on the Arkansas state line.

I-69 will be developed as a series of improvements using existing highways whenever possible, according to Texas DOT information. The Texas route for I-69 will follow the routes of U.S. 59, U.S. 77, U.S. 84 and U.S. 281 plus those of SH 550 and SH 44.

The I-69 Driven By Texans coalition, which supports construction of the highway, describes the interstate designation process:

Construct highway sections to federal standards, which Texas DOT will evaluate.

Texas DOT prepares a request and technical report for the Federal Highway Administration and submits it. FHWA then decides whether to approve the request.

Texas DOT submits a route number application to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Special Committee on U.S. Route Numbering.

I-14 connecting Gulf Coast states

Congress designated the I-14 corridor in November 2021 as part of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The corridor runs across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia

The first 25-mile section of I-14 from Killeen and Fort Hood to I-35 at Belton was added to the interstate highway system in 2017, Texas DOT reports.

The I-14 Central Texas Corridor was authorized in 2015. The corridor follows SH 158 and U.S. 87 from Midland to San Angelo and Brady then runs east on U.S. 190.

The I-14 route connects Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

The Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition is backing construction of I-14. It provides a map of the route.

