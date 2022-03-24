Three years of construction on I-17 in Arizona begins this year

Drivers travelling on Interstate 17 in Arizona may want to consider a different route in the near future as the Arizona Department of Transportation gears up for multiple-year I-17 improvement project.

With construction for the I-17 improvement project in Arizona just around the corner, ADOT wants motorists to know what to expect. Transportation officials expect the project to be complete in 2025.

The three-year I-17 improvement project will relieve congestion on a 23-mile stretch of the interstate north of Phoenix between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

ADOT plans for the entire 23 miles to be under construction at once.

To address concerns and answer questions, ADOT is setting up two public meetings, one virtual and one in-person:

Virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 31. ADOT’s project team will provide an overview and answer questions from meeting participants. To join the meeting, visit ImprovingI17.com at 5:45 p.m. on March 31 and follow the link to the WebEx presentation.

In-person meeting on April 26 at Canon Elementary School, 34630 School Loop Road in Black Canyon City. The open house is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. The open house is planned to continue from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those that cannot make either public meeting for the I-17 improvement project can still find information and ask questions through a virtual open house at ImprovingI17.com. The website’s open house will include the same information as the virtual and in-person public meetings. There will be opportunities to ask questions or make comments through the virtual open house.

The I-17 improvement project includes 15 miles of roadway widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City, two bridge replacements, one bridge deck replacement, 10 bridge widenings, and the installation of an approximately 8-mile flex lane system from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.

Flex lanes are a new feature for Arizona’s highway system. According to ADOT, flex lanes will help reduce congestion on I-17 during peak travel times. They alsowill allow for traffic movement during emergency situations.

More information is available on the project website. For questions, call 877-476-1717 or email Info@ImprovingI17.com. LL