Three years of construction on I-17 in Arizona begins this year

March 24, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Drivers travelling on Interstate 17 in Arizona may want to consider a different route in the near future as the Arizona Department of Transportation gears up for multiple-year I-17 improvement project.

I-17 improvement project mapWith construction for the I-17 improvement project in Arizona just around the corner, ADOT wants motorists to know what to expect. Transportation officials expect the project to be complete in 2025.

The three-year I-17 improvement project will relieve congestion on a 23-mile stretch of the interstate north of Phoenix between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

ADOT plans for the entire 23 miles to be under construction at once.

To address concerns and answer questions, ADOT is setting up two public meetings, one virtual and one in-person:

  • Virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 31. ADOT’s project team will provide an overview and answer questions from meeting participants. To join the meeting, visit ImprovingI17.com at 5:45 p.m. on March 31 and follow the link to the WebEx presentation.
  • In-person meeting on April 26 at Canon Elementary School, 34630 School Loop Road in Black Canyon City. The open house is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. The open house is planned to continue from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those that cannot make either public meeting for the I-17 improvement project can still find information and ask questions through a virtual open house at ImprovingI17.com. The website’s open house will include the same information as the virtual and in-person public meetings. There will be opportunities to ask questions or make comments through the virtual open house.

The I-17 improvement project includes 15 miles of roadway widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City, two bridge replacements, one bridge deck replacement, 10 bridge widenings, and the installation of an approximately 8-mile flex lane system from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.

Flex lanes are a new feature for Arizona’s highway system. According to ADOT, flex lanes will help reduce congestion on I-17 during peak travel times. They alsowill allow for traffic movement during emergency situations.

More information is available on the project website. For questions, call 877-476-1717 or email Info@ImprovingI17.com. LL

 

WW Williams

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

ukraine

Arizona

How the crisis in Ukraine could affect trucking here

How might the crisis in Ukraine affect the trucking industry? Plus, maintenance fixes on the road often come down to having the right tools.

By Scott Thompson | February 25

Globe focusing on North America. Photo by Tritooth

News

Truck freight crossing the borders slowed down in January

Cross-border freight dropped in January, particularly freight hauled by trucks crossing the Canadian border.

By Tyson Fisher | March 23

Welcome to Idaho sign, photo by Beatrice Murch

News

Idaho law provides boost for transportation projects

A new law in Idaho will provide a boost for bridge work around the state without new taxes or fees. Another bill includes money for road work.

By Keith Goble | March 23

I-27 Sign by Jimmy Emerson, DVM

News

New law designates I-27 extension in Texas

West Texas will get a new stretch of I-27 as part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus appropriations bill recently signed into law.

By Land Line Staff | March 23