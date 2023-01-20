I-15 Las Vegas traffic to be stopped for ‘Dropicana’
January 20, 2023
•Land Line Staff
|
I-15 through downtown Las Vegas has been a mess to travel, but interstate traffic is scheduled to come to a full stop in late January.
The Nevada Department of Transportation has dubbed the I-15 Tropicana design-build project “Dropicana” because of plans to demolish two bridges at Tropicana Avenue. The bridges are the interstate southbound flyover ramp to Tropicana eastbound and the Tropicana bridge over the highway.
These demolitions require closure of I-15 ramps that access Tropicana. Coming up, Tropicana will be closed starting Jan. 22. In addition, interstate highway will be completely closed in both directions from 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.
Proposed improvements video
Leading up to the Dropicana closure of the interstate, lane restrictions are planned. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Jan. 23-24, the highway will be restricted to two lanes northbound from Tropicana to Harmon and three lanes southbound for the same stretch.
This is the second phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana interchange project.
The project includes replacing the existing interchange structures to widen and lengthen the Tropicana Avenue bridge over the interstate. Other improvements include the replacement of the existing flyover, addition of high-occupancy vehicle ramps, and the separation of through-traffic on Dean Martin Drive from the Tropicana Avenue intersection.
The I-15 Tropicana Avenue interchange serves as the gateway to the Las Vegas Strip. It provides access to the city’s biggest casino-hotels and venues, including Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. The widening of the Tropicana interchange will add capacity, improve accessibility to the Strip and allow for the future widening of the interstate.
The Nevada DOT says I-15 near Tropicana Avenue handles 300,000 or more vehicles per day.
A lot of work on the state’s busiest interstate
The Nevada DOT has been focusing attention on I-15 through Las Vegas, with the Garnet Interchange project (which opened in 2018) and I-15 North Phases 2-4.
In addition to the north interstate projects, the I-15 South project focuses on the interstate from Sloan Road to north of Warm Springs Road in Southern Nevada.
That project will widen the highway from six to eight lanes, add high-occupancy vehicle lanes, add sound walls in residential areas and resurface bridges at the Blue Diamond interchange.
The final design is expected to be completed early this year. Construction is anticipated to be completed within a 24-month period beginning this summer. LL