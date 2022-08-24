I-10 Corridor Study seeks drivers’ input

August 24, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

The Texas Department of Transportation wants drivers’ input for its I-10 Corridor Study, including insight on truck parking.

TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming Division is conducting a study of the entire I-10 corridor from the New Mexico state line to the Louisiana state line.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open until Sept. 6. Click here to access the survey.

According to TxDOT, the I-10 Corridor Study will examine transportation projects, analyze safety, connectivity and mobility concerns, and identify short-, medium-, and long-term improvements to address the needs of the corridor.

Truck parking is one area TxDOT has expressed interest regarding the I-10 corridor.

The following are key considerations for identifying and prioritizing proposed projects along the I-10 corridor:

  • Mobility and congestion
  • Costs and funding
  • Truck parking
  • Multimodal passenger and freight
  • Alternative routes and resiliency
  • Connectivity
  • Safety
  • Operations and maintenance
  • Asset preservation

The entire study process runs from the fall of last year to 2023. Local elected officials, regional organizations, industry and business representatives, members of the public, and other stakeholders are all being engaged. This is the first public survey, with another scheduled for early spring next year.

According to a TxDOT fact sheet, the I‐10 corridor is one of the busiest and most important highways in Texas. Approximately 880 miles of I‐10 span the state, connecting cities and communities. LL

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

