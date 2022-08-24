I-10 Corridor Study seeks drivers’ input

The Texas Department of Transportation wants drivers’ input for its I-10 Corridor Study, including insight on truck parking.

TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming Division is conducting a study of the entire I-10 corridor from the New Mexico state line to the Louisiana state line.

The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open until Sept. 6. Click here to access the survey.

According to TxDOT, the I-10 Corridor Study will examine transportation projects, analyze safety, connectivity and mobility concerns, and identify short-, medium-, and long-term improvements to address the needs of the corridor.

Truck parking is one area TxDOT has expressed interest regarding the I-10 corridor.

The following are key considerations for identifying and prioritizing proposed projects along the I-10 corridor:

Mobility and congestion

Costs and funding

Truck parking

Multimodal passenger and freight

Alternative routes and resiliency

Connectivity

Safety

Operations and maintenance

Asset preservation

The entire study process runs from the fall of last year to 2023. Local elected officials, regional organizations, industry and business representatives, members of the public, and other stakeholders are all being engaged. This is the first public survey, with another scheduled for early spring next year.

According to a TxDOT fact sheet, the I‐10 corridor is one of the busiest and most important highways in Texas. Approximately 880 miles of I‐10 span the state, connecting cities and communities. LL