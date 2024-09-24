Hurricane watch in effect for Florida’s west coast

A tropical storm predicted to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane or higher is expected to impact the Gulf Coast of Florida, including Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane, tropical storm, storm surge and flood watches for this region. The most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the potential for a life-threatening storm and damaging hurricane-force winds is increasing.

Residents should ensure they have a hurricane plan in place and follow advice provided by local officials, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, Gulf and Franklin counties had evacuation orders in place. Further evacuation orders may be issued as the storm approaches the Florida panhandle.

Florida officials have declared an emergency with impacts likely to extend beyond the storm center of the potential hurricane.

Registration requirements are temporarily waived for commercial motor vehicles entering Florida to provide emergency services or supplies or to transport FEMA mobile homes into or out of the state. The enforcement of licensing and registration requirements under the International Fuel Tax Agreement and International Registration Plan are also suspended for the duration of the order.

Late application-renewal fees for licenses, certificates and documents are also waived by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department during this time.

The waiver applies to interstate and state roads. Drivers operating commercial motor vehicles for the motor carrier operating under this declaration must keep a copy of the declaration in their possession.

Motor carriers or drivers directly or indirectly subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for any relief provided by this order.

Upon termination, a driver may return empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal work-reporting location under the terms of the declaration. Direct assistance terminates when a commercial motor vehicle is used in commerce to transport cargo not furthering emergency relief efforts. LL

