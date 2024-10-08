Hurricane Milton could be most destructive on record, National Hurricane Center says

Evacuations for millions of residents have been ordered along Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Milton, a Category 4 storm, draws closer.

As of the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 counties – including the Tampa Bay metropolitan area – had issued mandatory evacuation orders. Additional voluntary orders were also in place. The latest evacuation orders can be found on the Florida Division of Emergency Management website. Milton was downgraded from a Category 5 storm overnight but remained extremely powerful.

Florida officials said time to safely evacuate was dwindling, and all hurricane preparations should be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 8.

To expedite evacuations, the Florida Department of Transportation announced a suspension of tolls in west and central Florida, Alligator Alleys and on the 595 Express.

More Florida traffic updates are available on this Land Line resources page.

⚠️ 595 EXPRESS LANES ARE EASTBOUND ONLY ⚠️ FDOT has configured the I-595 express lanes for eastbound traffic only in anticipation of Hurricane #Milton. 595 express will be closed to westbound traffic. The I-595 general lanes will remain open for eastbound & westbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/MDZXI9FOjE — FDOT District 4 (@MyFDOT_SEFL) October 8, 2024

The DOT also has implemented emergency shoulder-use routes throughout the state. Large trucks, trailers and RVs are reminded to not use the shoulders along these routes.

There is still time to safely evacuate, but the window is narrowing. To further facilitate evacuations as #HurricaneMilton approaches FL, tolls in west & central florida as well as Alligator Alley and 595 Express have been suspended. ESU is also still in place along Eastbound I-4… pic.twitter.com/6zCT91hSdy — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 8, 2024

According to the Weather Channel’s Tuesday, Oct. 8 update, Milton was 545 miles southwest of Tampa with 150 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center was forecasting a storm surge potential of 15 feet along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Storm surge warnings have been issued for locations including Charlotte Harbor, Port Canaveral and Tampa Bay. Hurricane warnings are in place for central Florida, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. Other areas of Florida as well as Georgia and South Carolina are under tropical storm watches or warnings.

FMCSA recently issued a regional emergency for eight states, many of which had previously enacted separate emergencies.

CNN reported that Tampa Electric was deploying the largest number of utility workers ever to facilitate power restoration. Fuel shortages are also a concern across Florida after Hurricane Helene and ahead of Hurricane Milton.

According to the Associated Press, the Tampa Bay area has not taken a direct hit from a major storm since 1921. LL

Read more Land Line news.