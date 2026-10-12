Hurricane Isaias triggers trucking waivers across the Southeast

Hurricane Isaias hit the coast of southwest Florida as a Category 2 storm, forcing evacuations in parts of Florida and Alabama.

The Associated Press reported at least four fatalities.

Flooding extended to the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region, while nearly 150,000 customers in Florida remained without electricity as of Monday, Oct. 12.

Utility crews in Florida continue to work around the clock, prioritizing the hardest-hit communities, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida State Guard deployed 400 soldiers, while the Florida National Guard has activated approximately 5,000 soldiers and airmen.

On Oct. 6, the state enacted an emergency declaration waiving size and weight requirements for vehicles transporting emergency equipment, services, supplies or personnel, FEMA mobile homes or off-style mobile homes and agricultural commodities.

Special permits are also waived under this order, allowing out-of-jurisdiction utility companies to help restore services.

The relief in Florida is in effect through Dec. 4.

Current road conditions are available on this Land Line resources page.

FDOT is actively performing cut and toss operations in rural Santa Rosa County, extending from the Florida-Alabama line South to North of Milton to expedite remaining power restoration. These operations will ensure the community can continue recovery operations. https://t.co/G3u4GPv5s8 — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 11, 2026

Alabama declared its emergency order on Oct. 8, suspending the International Registration Plan and International Fuel Tax Agreement requirement for any motor vehicle engaged in interstate disaster relief efforts and traveling through the state through Nov. 6.

Georgia has an hours-of-service waiver in place through Wednesday, Oct. 14, for drivers transporting goods and/or providing services for emergency response, including petroleum products. Vehicles exceeding normal size and weight limits must obtain the appropriate permit.

Additional emergency relief

A federal order aimed at providing some relief from record diesel prices is in effect through the rest of the year.

However, while that order allowed for expanded use of red-dyed diesel, it does not override certain tax responsibilities for truckers.

Separate state orders are required to exempt those taxes, according to IFTA officials.

Several states have enacted such orders in recent days.

An Iowa harvest proclamation, first issued in September, has been extended and remains in effect through Nov. 7. This emergency suspends weight limit requirements for agricultural loads on all state highways, excluding the interstate system. LL

More Land Line news is available.