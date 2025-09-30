Hurricane Imelda to impact North Carolina

Areas of North Carolina are bracing for the potential of heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Imelda.

The Weather Channel is forecasting the storm to miss landfall in the U.S. However, coastal areas of North Carolina may still be impacted.

Additionally, hazardous conditions from Hurricane Humberto could combine with expected impacts from Hurricane Imelda, creating rough surf and currents, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

A tropical storm warning, gale warning, coastal flood advisory and high surf advisory have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Although minimal impacts are expected as Tropical Storm Imelda stays well offshore, moderate to heavy rain and localized flooding is still possible close to the coast the next couple days. pic.twitter.com/SCpEkBpIhF — NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 28, 2025

North Carolina officials declared an emergency on Saturday, Sept. 27 because of the likelihood of significant impacts on public and private property that could seriously disrupt essential utility services and systems.

Commercial vehicles providing direct assistance in North Carolina are provided temporary relief from size and weight regulations, as well as certain permit and fuel tax requirements, through Oct. 26.

Other states also have emergency declarations in effect.

The size and weight exemption will be allowed on all Department of Transportation-designated routes except ones designated as light-traffic roads under state guidelines. Vehicles must comply with all size and weight limits posted for bridges and structures.

Those transporting essential fuels, food, water, non-alcoholic beverages, medical supplies, feed, livestock, poultry and crops ready to be harvested are covered by this waiver. Vehicles operating for the purpose of restoring utility and transportation services are also eligible for relief.

Upon request by law enforcement, vehicles operating under the declaration must produce documentation to establish their loads are intended for emergency relief in the affected area.

Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in intrastate or interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services not in support of emergency relief. LL

