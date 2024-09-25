Hurricane Helene to make landfall on Florida panhandle

The latest models from the National Hurricane Center are forecasting Hurricane Helene may intensify to Category 4 status on Wednesday, Sept. 25 before impacting the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Watches and warnings extend as far north as the Altamaha Sound in Georgia. In addition to sustained winds of over 100 mph, isolated areas of the Southeast could receive up to 15 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The highest landfall probability for Helene is expected to be the Big Bend area of the Florida Panhandle late on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Find the latest road closures and traffic information on this Land Line resources page.

An emergency was declared in Florida for 61 counties on Monday, Sept. 23, waiving the International Fuel Tax Agreement and International Registration Plan requirements for commercial motor vehicles entering Florida to provide emergency services or to transport supplies or FEMA mobile homes and offices in and out of the state.

Late application-renewal fees for licenses, certificates and documents are also waived by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department under this order.

Evacuations were ongoing as of Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, which officials said was the last day for residents to put their hurricane plan in place.

Helene path

Georgia has also declared an emergency due to expected impacts from Helene.

Commercial vehicles responding to areas affected by Helene are authorized to bypass Georgia Inspection Stations through the duration of the state’s emergency.

Relief from hours of service is provided for motor carriers and drivers assisting with disaster relief efforts. Exemptions from size and weight requirements are in place under this order for roadways maintained by the state of Georgia, excluding interstates.

Potential flooding, downed power lines and debris may render Georgia’s network of roads impassable in affected counties, the emergency order said. LL

Read more Land Line news.